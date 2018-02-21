  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Florida students call on lawmakers for tighter gun laws after deadly shooting

Many students in Florida are calling on lawmakers for tighter gun control after losing 17 of their fellow classmates in a deadly shooting last week.

SAN RAMON, Calif. --
Many students in Florida called on lawmakers for tighter gun control during a press conference Wednesday morning after losing 17 of their fellow classmates in a deadly shooting last week.

"Help us so children don't fear going to school. Help us so no one else dies," one student said.

"I know everybody is not ready to go back to class and sit next to an empty seat. What we need is action because people are losing their lives. I will fight for the rest of my life for sensible gun laws in this country," another student said.

RELATED: Mill Valley students hold vigil for Florida school shooting victims

Before the press conference, a number of students from a school in Florida walked out of their classrooms to remember the 17 students killed at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The students at Western High School in Davie, Florida, were also protesting gun violence during the walkout.

Students carried large signs, each listing the name of a school where a shooting has taken place, along with the date of the shooting and the number of dead. Others carried signs with #NeverAgain.

RELATED: How to write a letter of support to Florida school shooting survivors

Students at schools across Broward and Miami-Dade counties in South Florida planned short walkouts Wednesday, the one week anniversary of the deadly shooting.

Kirsten Anderson, a sophomore at Western High, told NBC6 that students will be signing a large banner, which will be taken to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High to offer support to students and teachers.

Click here for full coverage on the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and click here for a look at comprehensive coverage on school shootings here in the Bay Area and across the country.
