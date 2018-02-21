  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

San Jose school honors community heroes on 1-year anniversary of Coyote Creek flood

EMBED </>More Videos

Shirakawa Elementary School's principal hosted a ceremony Wednesday to thank and recognize several community members, students, teachers and others who helped raise money for those impacted by this disaster.

By
SAN JOSE (KGO) --
Shirakawa Elementary School's principal in San Jose hosted a ceremony Wednesday to thank and recognize several community members, students, teachers and others in the Franklin-Mckinley School District for raising money to help thousands of people affected by this disaster.

They were able to raise about $38,000 for gift cards and another $10,000 in cash to distribute to the 100 families at Shirakawa Elementary School who were impacted by the flooding.

RELATED: San Jose flood victims mark one-year anniversary since disaster

Food, clothing and other items were also collected to hand out in the following weeks last year.

David Gomez and his two daughters, Gabriella and Esther Gomez, were among about a dozen others given certificates of recognition for helping out in the donation center on campus. "It just felt good to help people who lost everything," Shirakawa Elementary School student Gabriella Gomez said.

RELATED: SJ's Coyote Creek flood victims seek millions in lawsuit

"It's a good life lesson for everybody, especially the children, to put back in the community when the community calls for us," David Gomez said.

About $14,000 people in San Jose were impacted by the flooding. Flood losses have been estimated at $73 million.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
flash floodingfloodingstorm damagestormrainsanta clara countyfundraiserSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
San Jose flood victims mark one-year anniversary since disaster
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video