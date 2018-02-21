What Will $2,500 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?

Take a look at the listings, below.
450 Navaro Way, #101 (North San Jose)
Listed at $2,495 / month, this 870-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 450 Navaro Way.
In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a balcony. The building has garage parking, a swimming pool and on-site management. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1390 Saddle Rack St. (Downtown)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit situated at 1390 Saddle Rack St. It's listed for $2,450 / month for its 917 square feet of space.
The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the sunny unit, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2463 Jubilee Ln. (North Valley)
Here's a 645-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2463 Jubilee Ln. that's going for $2,450 / month.
In the unit, you'll get high ceilings, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
(See the full listing here.)
---
