What Will $2,500 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in San Jose with a budget of $2,500 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)Take a look at the listings, below.Listed at $2,495 / month, this 870-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 450 Navaro Way.In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a balcony. The building has garage parking, a swimming pool and on-site management. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't welcome.(Check out the complete listing here .)Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit situated at 1390 Saddle Rack St. It's listed for $2,450 / month for its 917 square feet of space.The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the sunny unit, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome.(Check out the complete listing here .)Here's a 645-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2463 Jubilee Ln. that's going for $2,450 / month.In the unit, you'll get high ceilings, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.(See the full listing here .)---