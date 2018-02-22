3 International trips from SFO for under $575 (flight and hotel)

Mexico City

Got the winter blues? It may be time for a spontaneous weekend getaway.If you're looking to shake things up by hopping a flight out of San Francisco this weekend, we've got three solid options for international destinations that'll cost you less than $575, via travel site Kayak.These include round-trip flights leaving SFO late on the evening of Thursday, February 8th or on the morning of Friday, February 9th and returning on Sunday, February 11th, along with two nights in a hotel.(Note: Supply is limited and prices are subject to change. Flights listed are for one traveller, but most hotel rooms accommodate two people. Additional fees for baggage and other flight accommodations may apply.)Get a jumpstart on your trip by taking off at 11:30pm on Thursday night on United, arriving in Mexico City at 5:35am to kick off a full day of sightseeing. On the way back, you'll leave at 1:50pm, landing in SF at 4:45pm. The price tag is $370.Located close enough to the main attractions of the city for easy access, but far enough away for a quiet night's sleep, the Hotel Plaza Solis earns positive reviews from guests for its cleanliness and convenience. At $120 for two nights' stay, it's also a serious deal.For $435, you'll depart out of SFO at 9am on Friday morning, arriving at the San Jose del Cabo airport around 1:10pm. The flight back is also nonstop, leaving at 4:10pm and arriving at 6:25pm.At $129 for two nights, the Hotel Maria Elena in the heart of Cabo San Lucas is a pleasant, no-frills spot with strong reviews for its clean rooms, air conditioning, and outstanding location--just five minutes from the marina.Get going to Guatemala for $384 on American, with a flight departing at 10:34pm on Thursday night. After a long layover in Miami, you'll arrive in Guatemala City at 12:41pm on Friday afternoon. On the way back, you'll depart at 3:32pm, also connecting through Miami before landing at SFO in the wee hours of Monday morning, at 12:58am.: Guatemala's capital is quite affordable by San Francisco standards--two nights in the high-end Meraki Boutique Hotel will set you back just $191. Expect hip rooms, pillow-top beds with premium linens, and a prime location near all the attractions.