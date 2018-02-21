  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

BART chief: Gun visible in new video showing deadly Oakland shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Video has been released by BART officials that begins with gunfire and chaos. A BART officer nearby begins running as he tries to find the scene of the shooting. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Video has been released by BART officials that begins with gunfire and chaos. A BART officer nearby begins running as he tries to find the scene of a Jan. 3 shooting near the West Oakland station.

RELATED: Family of man fatally shot by Oakland BART officer wants to file charges

"Hands up, hands up, hands up," he repeatedly screams to the men.

In the video below, you can see they continue to struggle on the ground.

Then, you see the officer open fire.

BART then highlights what appears to be a gun between the two suspects just inches from where Sahleem Tindle was shot and killed.

VIDEO: Brother of BART officer-involved shooting victim speaks out
EMBED More News Videos

Twenty-eight-year-old Sahleem Tindle was killed near the West Oakland BART station last month. Video shows the incident.



Tindle's family is suing BART claiming that the officer shot Tindle in the back before clearly seeing whether he was armed.

ABC7 News has reached out to the family for reaction but have not yet heard back.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas shared stills from the bodycam video, saying they indicated that two men were struggling over a handgun at the scene.

"Based on the video, I believe that he (Tindle) was holding the gun at the time he was shot," Rojas told reporters. "It's a very challenging situation."

Oakland police are investigating and released this statement: "The Oakland Police Department is only involved in the Criminal Investigation, however, the Alameda County District Attorney's office conducts a separate/independent investigation. The investigation is still active and ongoing, therefore we will not be releasing additional information at this time, this includes video footage."
Click here for a look at the most recent stories about officer-involved shootings here in the Bay Area and across the country.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crimeBARTpoliceofficer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingprotestpublic transportationshootingpolice shootingOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Brother of BART officer-involved shooting victim speaks out
Video shows BART officer-involved shooting of Sahleem Tindle
Family of man fatally shot by Oakland BART officer wants to file charges
1 dead, 1 injured in officer-involved shooting near West Oakland BART
Man shot by police near West Oakland BART identified
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
SF cops one step closer to obtaining tasers, police commission approves policy
San Francisco Police commission set to potentially approve taser policy
Bodycam video released of San Francisco officer-involved shooting
Oakland police shoot, kill man near MacArthur BART station
Concord police shoot man during traffic stop
More officer-involved shooting
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video