BART chief: Gun visible in new video showing deadly Oakland shooting

Twenty-eight-year-old Sahleem Tindle was killed near the West Oakland BART station last month. Video shows the incident.

Bart Police Chief Carlos Rojas gives his department's side of a controversial shooting caught on cops body cam.

"The yellow circle is a handgun, right next to Mr.Tindle, and the empty hand of a person who was shot." - BART Police Chief Rojas says evidence points to a gun at the scene of the fatal Jan. 3 officer-involved shooting.

BART police chief: "I believe that is a gun in the frame."

Video has been released by BART officials that begins with gunfire and chaos. A BART officer nearby begins running as he tries to find the scene of a Jan. 3 shooting near the West Oakland station."Hands up, hands up, hands up," he repeatedly screams to the men.In the video below, you can see they continue to struggle on the ground.Then, you see the officer open fire.BART then highlights what appears to be a gun between the two suspects just inches from where Sahleem Tindle was shot and killed.Tindle's family is suing BART claiming that the officer shot Tindle in the back before clearly seeing whether he was armed.ABC7 News has reached out to the family for reaction but have not yet heard back.At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas shared stills from the bodycam video, saying they indicated that two men were struggling over a handgun at the scene."Based on the video, I believe that he (Tindle) was holding the gun at the time he was shot," Rojas told reporters. "It's a very challenging situation."Oakland police are investigating and released this statement: