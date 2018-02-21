  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
FLOODING

One Year Later: Coyote Creek flood victims still recovering

On February 21, 2017, Coyote Creek floodwaters rose so quickly in some San Jose neighborhoods that many residents didn't have time to do anything but evacuate. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
There were 14,000 residents displaced in San Jose and $6.8 million was raised for flood assistance.

The community is still recovering and finding comfort in one thing that they all share - gratitude for the help they received from first responders and the friends and family who stepped up to help them in their time of need.

PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose, causing damage, evacuations
