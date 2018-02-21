  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
25 injured when Mexican ferry explodes after docking

New video shows first responders in Playa del Carmen rushing to help the injured after the blast. (KTRK)

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico --
Officials in Mexico said at least 25 people were injured in a ferry explosion.

Dramatic video from the scene shows first responders in Playa del Carmen rushing to the aid of patients, who were seen lying on the pier after the blast.

Initial reports indicate the ferry had already docked and passengers were disembarking when the explosion occurred.

Fortunately, officials said no one was killed and there are no serious injuries to report.

The Director of Civil Protection in Playa del Carmen said two Americans and three Canadians were injured in the blast.

The municipality of Solidaridad also said 15 Mexican citizens were among the injured.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
