  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Bay Area students join national walkout in push for tighter gun control

EMBED </>More Videos

A group of students at Alameda's Encinal High School walked out of class and met for a rally at the front of campus Wednesday - one week after a school shooting in Florida that killed 17 people. (KGO-TV)

by Elissa Harrington
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
A group of students at Alameda's Encinal High School walked out of class and met for a rally at the front of campus Wednesday - one week after a school shooting in Florida that killed 17 people.

They joined thousands of others throughout the country as part of the "Never Again" movement. The nationwide walkout is to take a stand against gun violence, and to push for tighter gun control laws.

RELATED: President Trump hears wrenching tales at school violence meeting

We are a community that can change the world," said sophomore Honestie Smith, one of the students speakers at the rally. "Our generation has a voice."

Students held a moment of silence to honor the 17 victims killed at Stoneman Douglas High School. They want survivors to know they have their support.

"If all of us work together, if all of us put our voices out there, if all of us put our minds to it, our impact would be so much bigger that what anybody else is doing at the moment," said Smith.

RELATED: Florida students call on lawmakers for tighter gun laws after deadly shooting

Some students say there should be a greater focus on mental health and on bullying. Jon Luc Rogers thinks a possible solution is to increase the price of bullets. "Bullets are really cheap to get. So you should up the bullet iif you're really concerned about guns," he said.

"I don't feel that civilians should have guns especially if they have mental health problems," said Smith.

"We support students and student voice," said Principal Daniel Hurst. He says students could still face consequences for skipping class. The Stoneman Douglas shooting prompted the school to review its own safety measures. Staff has held safety meetings and they have plans to do an active shooter drill and lockdown with students.

Hurst said, "There is this general sentiment of this feeling of a lack of safety. That it's unsafe to be a student and to be in a school. And what would happen if that happened here? It's really unsettling."

Click here for more stories and videos on the Parkland School Shooting.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationpoliticsgun controlparkland school shootingschool shootingshootingmass shootingprotestu.s. & worldhigh schoolstudentsAlameda
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Duboce Park memorial honors Parkland shooting victims
Three JROTC cadets killed in Florida shooting awarded Army medals
'I hear you': What Trump's note said during Fla. victim meeting
Florida students call on lawmakers for tighter gun laws after deadly shooting
#ArmMeWith: How teachers would prevent future school shootings
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
VIDEO: Deputy seen outside Florida school during massacre
PHOTO ESSAY: Bay Area students find their voice on National Walkout day
SF students share passion for gun reform during walkout
VIDEO: Single student walks out of school under threat of suspension
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
More parkland school shooting
EDUCATION
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
Teacher who posted annual salary online speaks out
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
LA students spell out 'ENOUGH' amid national walkout
Sixth grader writes his will in response to school shootings
More Education
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video