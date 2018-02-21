  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
HOODLINE

Mushroom with a view: New public art for the Upper Haight

Skelton and Jones at work on the mushroom kiosk. | Photo: Camden Avery/Hoodline

SAN FRANCISCO --
Initially proposed last year, work is finally underway on converting a former Fotomat kiosk at the corner of Haight and Shrader streets into a giant psychedelic mushroom.

The work was commissioned by Rob Schwartz, owner of San Francisco Bicycle Rentals, who plans to use the kiosk for small item sales.

Schwartz retained Alex Skelton and Joff Jones, two Bay Area artists who often park a large yellow van on Haight Street that's used as a home base for selling their original artwork.

Skelton, who hails from Oregon and is currently based out of Santa Cruz, said working in the Haight--home of psychedelic and pop-art luminaries like R. Crumb--was a dream.

He said Schwartz happened across them by chance in the neigbhorhood, and approached them about the job. Although work on the mushroom kiosk is becoming a little more involved than they originally anticipated, it's well on its way to getting wrapped up, said Skelton.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyHoodlinepublic artartthe artssculptureSan FranciscoHaight-Ashbury
HOODLINE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Inner Richmond Elementary School Gets Real-World Google Doodle
'CorePower Yoga' Seeks Approval For Church & Duboce Studio
More Hoodline
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos