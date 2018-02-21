  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
DISNEY

Meet the animator behind Disney's iconic 'Lady and the Tramp' kiss

When Willie Ito landed his dream job at Walt Disney Studios, one of the first scenes he worked on was the accidental spaghetti kiss in the 1955 film, "Lady and the Tramp." (Photo by Walt Disney Pictures)

LOS ANGELES (KGO) --
When Willie Ito landed his dream job at Walt Disney Studios, one of the first scenes he worked on was the accidental spaghetti kiss between two beloved dogs in the 1955 film, "Lady and the Tramp."

He had no idea that the scene would become America's favorite kiss.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Disney.
