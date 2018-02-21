LOS ANGELES (KGO) --When Willie Ito landed his dream job at Walt Disney Studios, one of the first scenes he worked on was the accidental spaghetti kiss between two beloved dogs in the 1955 film, "Lady and the Tramp."
RELATED: Artist Willie Ito reflects on his life, career
He had no idea that the scene would become America's favorite kiss.
Watch the video above for Willie Ito's story.
RELATED: 14 Disney things we're looking forward to in 2018
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Disney.