San Francisco was invaded this weekend by a barrage of swings -- the kind you find on a playground.There's no map of them, but they're showing up nearly everywhere, in parks and on sidewalks, bearing the hashtag #SwingBombSF."We saw this -- this swing just hanging from a tree. It was very random," said Diana Apanovich, visiting with her two daughters from San Diego.The kids, 6 and 11, played gleefully on the swing, though they admit it's a bit confusing."I thought it was a little odd," said 11-year-old Alyssa."Did someone actually put this up?" asked 6-year-old Ava. "How'd they even tie up there?""How" isn't so much the question as "who." The only clue is the hashtag, and the SwingBombSF Instagram account that goes with it -- showing some 50 swings hanging from trees across the city. We recognized a few spots and went to check them out."I was really excited when i saw it, and i sat down and swung," said Nick Chang of the swing he found on a shaded street corner.Chang and his friends appear to be all grown up, but they say they never outgrew their swing sets."San Francisco at least used to be a place where, you know, inner child wanted to come out, and that's why everyone's here: we're all grown children," said one of them.Speaking anonymously by phone, a SwingBombSF team member said that's who these swings are for."Swings just really capture that youthful spirit, and they just bring joy to people -- regardless of age," the person said.The SwingBomb masterminds told us they wanted to make San Francisco a real life playground for adults. Unfortunately for them, some of the adults who run the city decided that somebody had to be the grown-up."Is that branch strong enough?" asked Recreation and Parks Department operations manager Dennis Kern. "They did not come to us for us to take a look at what they wanted to do, so that we can ascertain that this is safe."Kern said without a permit on file, they have no choice but to take the swings down -- once they find them. The absence of any map listing the swings' location was a very deliberate design choice."To create that element of surprise and joy and things that happen unexpectedly," the spokesperson told us.As for the sidewalk swings -- the ones that aren't in any park -- SF Public Works plans to remove those too, and gave a similar explanation. Until they do, they may continue to spark conversation about the spirit of San Francisco."Says that we got a lot of swingers -- got a lot of people that get really high," Chang said as he swung to and fro. "I think this kind of sums us up. You know? In one beautiful metaphor."