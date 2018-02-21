BART shooting victim's brother doubts police account of video

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3117180" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Twenty-eight-year-old Sahleem Tindle was killed near the West Oakland BART station last month. Video shows the incident.

A day after it was partially leaked, BART police released the full, unedited bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting. The brother of the man killed has a response to police statements.During an ongoing investigation, Oakland police showed body camera footage to family members of a man shot and killed by BART police in January. That video was later leaked and now the full video has been released. You can hear in the footage below -- a gunshot fired outside the West Oakland BART station on Jan. 3, 2018.The video is from Officer Joseph Mateu's bodycamera."As everybody is running into the station in a frenzy, he's running toward the gunfire and what I call that is courage," said BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas.Rojas said he decided to release the full video after portions were leaked on social media. "I felt it's very important, not only for us to get our side of the story out, but for the integrity of the ongoing investigation."The investigation stems from whether or not the shooting was justified.ABC7 News froze the video where Mateu shoots 28-year-old sahleem Tindle, who later died. Rojas pointed out a gun in the video. He believes Tindle shot the second man seen in the footage before the officer arrived on the scene."I saw my brother had his back turned and he was on his knees," said Karim Mayfield, Tindle's older brother. He's seen the bodycam footage and questions why the officer decided to shoot his brother. "I don't know how he was able to figure out who to shoot or who had the gun."The Oakland Police Department is still investigating the shooting.