  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

BART shooting victim's brother doubts police account of video

EMBED </>More Videos

A day after it was partially leaked, BART police released the full, unedited bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting. The brother of the man killed has a response to police statements. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A day after it was partially leaked, BART police released the full, unedited bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting. The brother of the man killed has a response to police statements.

RELATED: Bart chief says gun visible in new video showing deadly Oakland shooting

During an ongoing investigation, Oakland police showed body camera footage to family members of a man shot and killed by BART police in January. That video was later leaked and now the full video has been released. You can hear in the footage below -- a gunshot fired outside the West Oakland BART station on Jan. 3, 2018.

The video is from Officer Joseph Mateu's bodycamera.

"As everybody is running into the station in a frenzy, he's running toward the gunfire and what I call that is courage," said BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas.

Rojas said he decided to release the full video after portions were leaked on social media. "I felt it's very important, not only for us to get our side of the story out, but for the integrity of the ongoing investigation."

VIDEO: Brother of BART officer-involved shooting victim speaks out
EMBED More News Videos

Twenty-eight-year-old Sahleem Tindle was killed near the West Oakland BART station last month. Video shows the incident.


The investigation stems from whether or not the shooting was justified.

ABC7 News froze the video where Mateu shoots 28-year-old sahleem Tindle, who later died. Rojas pointed out a gun in the video. He believes Tindle shot the second man seen in the footage before the officer arrived on the scene.

RELATED: Family of man fatally shot by Oakland BART officer wants to file charges

"I saw my brother had his back turned and he was on his knees," said Karim Mayfield, Tindle's older brother. He's seen the bodycam footage and questions why the officer decided to shoot his brother. "I don't know how he was able to figure out who to shoot or who had the gun."

The Oakland Police Department is still investigating the shooting.

Click here for a look at the most recent stories about officer-involved shootings here in the Bay Area and across the country.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crimeBARTpoliceofficer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingprotestpublic transportationshootingpolice shootingbody camerasOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
BART chief: Gun visible in new video showing deadly Oakland shooting
Brother of BART officer-involved shooting victim speaks out
Video shows BART officer-involved shooting of Sahleem Tindle
Family of man fatally shot by Oakland BART officer wants to file charges
1 dead, 1 injured in officer-involved shooting near West Oakland BART
Man shot by police near West Oakland BART identified
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
SF cops one step closer to obtaining tasers, police commission approves policy
San Francisco Police commission set to potentially approve taser policy
Bodycam video released of San Francisco officer-involved shooting
Oakland police shoot, kill man near MacArthur BART station
Concord police shoot man during traffic stop
More officer-involved shooting
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video