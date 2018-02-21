  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
POLITICS

Alameda school event empowers young women to get involved in politics

There was a packed house at Encinal High School in Alameda Wednesday night for an event inspiring young women to get involved in politics. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
Three women organized the Political and Proud event; Anisya Lustig-Ellison, Lily Conable and Sarah Skaff.

"Here at Encinal our community is really strong," said Skaff.

"We're aiming to get girls and women more involved in politics and different leadership roles," said Lustig-Ellison.

The event brought together motivational speakers who have already broken the glass ceiling.

"No one was going to run against the incumbent so I put my name in the hat," said Alameda Mayor Trish Herrera Spencer.

"My expectation for you young women here today is that you will not question your value or your worth," said San Francisco Board of Education President Hydra Mendoza.

"There are women who are standing up for you," said Civil Rights Attorney Pamela Price.

Their message reached students and their parents.

"It takes a stand in what we need right now, equality," said student Mia Furuichi Fong.

"A great venue for girls and women to understand that we do have a voice," said parent Kristin Furuichi Fong.

It wasn't just young women who were inspired, Political and proud also had the support of young men. "We can only get things done as a team in this world," said student Jordan Parker.

"To see the support of so many male students is absolutely incredible," said organizer Lily Conable.

Twice as many women are running for Congress in 2018 as compared to 2016, with future political aspirations culminating right at Political and Proud.

"I want to run for Senate in Georgia and maybe one day I'll be President, that would be amazing," said Conable.

Amazing and as young women at the event heard, most definitely possible.
