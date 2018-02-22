  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Crash leaves 1 dead outside Bay Point home

By
BAY POINT, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials said one person died in a crash that occurred outside a Bay Point home near Wharf Drive early this morning, not two as originally reported.

Officials said the truck was pulling onto Port Chicago Highway off of Wharf Drive when a Camaro traveling on Port Chicago hit the truck.

The two vehicles ended up in the front yard of a home on the corner after knocking a tree over. The residents inside the home heard the crash and say it sounded like a bomb exploded.

The CHP has not released any information about the people who were killed or the investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car crashinvestigationtraffic fatalitiesBay Point
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos