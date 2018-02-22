Woman hospitalized after rescuing her dog from Campbell house fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3124397" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crews battled a house fire near McBain and N. Leigh avenues in Campbell early Thursday morning.

Officials said a woman was hospitalized after rescuing her dog from a house fire in Campbell Thursday morning.The 911 call came in at 7:17 a.m. reporting a woman and dog trapped inside a burning home on McBain Avenue at Leigh Avenue near the border of San Jose.Firefighters say the woman was described as being in her late 60s to early 70s and added that she was coming out of the home with her dog when they arrived on the scene.Officials said the woman was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.Her husband told ABC7 News that his wife and dog are OK.Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading into the garage and a second story addition of the home. They believe the structure is stable and will not have to be torn down to be rebuilt.