Cinemark Theatres' no large bag policy in place now

Cinemark Theatres started enforcing its new bag policy on Thursday.
The theater chain will no longer permit bags or packages bigger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches.
Medical bags and diaper bags will still be permitted.
Staff members will also have the right to inspect all bags and packages as customers enter the theater.
Cinemark officials say the policy is to enhance safety and security for guests and employees.
