South Bay gets sprinkles as the rain deficit grows

The latest system brought light showers to the South Bay Thursday morning and disappointment for people hoping the wet weather would make a dent in the rain deficit this season. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The latest system brought light showers to the South Bay Thursday morning and disappointment for people hoping the wet weather would make a dent in the rain deficit this season.

Sprinkles and light showers fell in San Jose between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., forcing drivers to turn on their windshield wipers, but hopes of a downpour or two were dashed when things dried up quickly.

Radar showed a mix of rain and snow at the Saratoga Gap in the Santa Cruz Mountains at around 4 a.m., but none of it stuck around when we sent a crew up there at about 7:30 a.m.

