SF Weekend: Chinese New Year, TreasureFest, Circus Center Cabaret, More

Lunar New Year celebrations abound this weekend, but there's still plenty of other events to enjoy around San Francisco.

Tonight, take in a free screening preview of the International Ocean Film Festival which begins at Fort Mason in two weeks, while video and arcade game enthusiasts can explore the action at the Emporium's Olympic Winter Games.

On Friday, join a themed pub crawl through Fisherman's Wharf, bring your irony and fake angst to a faux protest in Dolores Park, and enjoy a locally-themed Circus Center Cabaret production in Cole Valley.

Though the Chinese New Year celebrations last for two weeks, on Saturday morning, a community street fair in Portsmouth Square will be followed by the largest indoor New Year's celebration at the Chinese Culture Center at noon.

In the afternoon, there's traditional Chinese ribbon dancing near Union Square, a treasure hunt around Telegraph Hill and a nine-course banquet in the Financial District.
SFS' Chinese New Year Concert is on Saturday at 3pm. | Photo: San Francisco Symphony

The San Francisco Symphony performs its annual Chinese New Year Concert at 3pm. Arrive at Davies Symphony Hall an hour early for a reception with tea bars, lion dancing and other celebrations.

Purchase a ticket to the Imperial Dinner after the performance to enjoy a multi-course meal with surprise entertainment.


Finally, the annual Chinese New Year parade starts at 5:30pm and weaves its way down Market and through Chinatown.

Take a look at the list below to find additional things to do in the days ahead.

The San Francisco Symphony is a Hoodline media partner.
