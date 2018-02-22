  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Gutted strip mall was blight of South Hayward neighborhood

EMBED </>More Videos

Neighbors say they saw it coming -- a big fire at an abandoned strip mall in Hayward last night. It's a building that's become a magnet for the homeless, especially in the cold weather. (KGO-TV)

By
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
Neighbors say they saw it coming -- a big fire at an abandoned strip mall in Hayward Wednesday night. It's a building that's become a magnet for the homeless, especially in the cold weather.

Not wanting to take any chances, cadaver dogs from Alameda County Sheriffs combed through the rubble Thursday morning.


"Just double-checking, making sure we haven't missed anything," said Hayward Fire Chief Garrett Contreras. "There's a lot of fire load in the building."

RELATED: Woman hospitalized after rescuing her dog from Campbell house fire

"There was a car fire here two months ago." Neighbors like Brian Greenlee say they complain about the mall often. "Especially with this cold winter, we have witnessed them building many fires inside the building. Many of us have called the fire department countless times."

The Hayward Fire Department has responded to 38 911 calls to the building since 2005, five for fires. It's an ongoing situation the chief says and one that poses a clear threat.

"It's absolutely one of our biggest concerns," explained Chief Contreras. "It's something that keeps me awake at night, often times."

This fire comes just three months after the city council here approved a plan to redevelop the site.

RELATED: Berkeley businesses call for action after fire at homeless encampment

"It's 35 town homes, 39 apartments and about 2500 square feet of commercial development," said Chuck Finnie, spokesman for the City of Hayward.

"This is probably the second or third time that they've claimed there's a plan for that property," said a skeptical Greenlee.

The fire might finally mark the end for the building. ABC7 News talked with a representative for the owner, DNS Capital Partners LLC who told us he's working with the city to expedite permits to demolish the building as soon as next week.

Click here for more stories related to fires.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
building firefirefirefightersHayward
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video