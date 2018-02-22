What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Polk Gulch, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1618 Polk St., #18
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1618 Polk St., is listed for $2,795 / month.
The sunny unit has stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. The building has on-site laundry. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
2360 Van Ness Ave.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2360 Van Ness Ave. (at Green Street), which is going for $3,445 / month.
In the unit, expect hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
---
