Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Cow Hollow, San Francisco

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2415 Van Ness Ave., #205
Listed at $2,495 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 2415 Van Ness Ave., is 21.9 percent less than the $3,195 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Cow Hollow.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
2654 Gough St.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 2654 Gough St., is listed for $2,995 / month.
The sunny unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
3010 Buchanan St.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3010 Buchanan St., which is going for $3,095 / month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and great natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.
2755 Franklin St., #4
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2755 Franklin St., listed at $3,150 / month.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, wood cabinetry and great natural lighting. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The building features on-site laundry.
