  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
REAL ESTATE

Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Cow Hollow, San Francisco

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Cow Hollow are hovering around $3,195 (compared to a $3,295 average for San Francisco). So how does the low-end pricing on a Cow Hollow rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2415 Van Ness Ave., #205




Listed at $2,495 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 2415 Van Ness Ave., is 21.9 percent less than the $3,195 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Cow Hollow.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

2654 Gough St.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 2654 Gough St., is listed for $2,995 / month.

The sunny unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

3010 Buchanan St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3010 Buchanan St., which is going for $3,095 / month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and great natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

2755 Franklin St., #4




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2755 Franklin St., listed at $3,150 / month.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, wood cabinetry and great natural lighting. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The building features on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored
What $4,200 Rents You In The Mission Today
What Will $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?
Public Works Rejects Request To Remove Trees At Transamerica Pyramid
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos