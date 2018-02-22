  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Family, activists call for prosecution of BART officer involved in deadly shooting

Family members and activists packed a meeting of the BART board to demand the firing and prosecution of a BART police officer who was involved in a fatal shooting last month. (KGO-TV)


OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Family members and activists packed a meeting of the BART board to demand the firing and prosecution of a BART police officer who was involved in a fatal shooting last month.

RELATED: Bart chief says gun visible in new video showing deadly Oakland shooting

The public comment section of Thursday's BART board meeting ended with loud, passionate calls for justice but began with a grieving mother addressing board members about the loss of her son.

"I loved my son, and I love my son -- just like you love your children, this has to stop," said Yolanda Banks Reed, the mother of Sahleem Tindle.

Bodycamera video shows what led to the death of her son, 28-year-old Tindle. BART officer Joseph Mateu responding to shots fired outside the West Oakland BART station sees two men wrestling and screams for them to show their hands before firing the three fatal shots.

A portion of the video was leaked Monday. BART released a longer version yesterday. Tindle's family says the video shows an innocent victim - murdered in front of his girlfriend and kids.

"He was shot in the back. He was not pointing a gun at the officer," said Tindle's brother Karin Mayfield.

VIDEO: Brother of BART officer-involved shooting victim speaks out
Twenty-eight-year-old Sahleem Tindle was killed near the West Oakland BART station last month. Video shows the incident.



BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas says it shows a brave officer running toward a dangerous and confusing fight between two men and shots have already been fired.

"Anybody who's running toward gunshots to go help members of our community, I think that is courageous," said Rojas.

Speakers repeatedly called for the officer involved and Rojas to be fired, and they got angrier when they heard this response.

RELATED: Family of man fatally shot by Oakland BART officer wants to file charges

"The BART board cannot take action today," said a member.

Some of the comments about the officer who fired the fatal shots bordered on threats. Rojas says the officer is back on patrol, but the department will explore whether he should be reassigned for his own safety.

