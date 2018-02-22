The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In The Tenderloin, Explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
530 Larkin St., #205
This studio apartment, situated at 530 Larkin St., is listed for $1,950 / month.
In the sunny second-floor unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, plenty of storage space and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly. Given the building's location, it has a Walk Score of 98.
550 Larkin St.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 550 Larkin St. (at Eddy Street), which is going for $1,950 / month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
---
