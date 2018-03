What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Dolores Heights, Right Now?

1 Hill St., #202

1133 Dolores St.

12 Hill St., #1

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--theredeals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Dolores Heights look like these days--and what might you get for the price?We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Dolores Heights via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)Listed at $2,180 / month, this 400-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1 Hill St., is 5.2 percent less than the $2,300 / month median rent for a studio in Dolores Heights.When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator and on-site laundry. In the second-floor unit, anticipate central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck and ample natural lighting. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.(See the complete listing here .)This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1133 Dolores St. (at 24th Street), is listed for $2,875 / month.In the unit, you'll find central heating, carpeted floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and great natural lighting. The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 12 Hill St. (at Valencia Street), which, at 500 square feet, is going for $2,875 / month.In the sunny unit, you're promised high ceilings, hardwood flooring, garden access, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.(See the full listing here .)---