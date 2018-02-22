  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SCHOOL SAFETY

Oakland Unified seeks to make schools safer without guns

EMBED </>More Videos

Arming teachers with guns is not a new idea, in fact, today the President suggested looking into the possibility of allowing "gun concealed guns to gun-adept teachers with military or special training experience." (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Arming teachers with guns is not a new idea, in fact, on Thursday President Donald Trump suggested looking into the possibility of allowing "gun concealed guns to gun-adept teachers with military or special training experience."

Oakland Unified School District is opposed to the idea and is instead looking at other ways to protect students.

RELATED: Teachers' groups reject President Trump's suggestion to arm educators

Oakland Unified is the only school district in the Bay Area with its own police force, 20 armed officers and 90 unarmed civilian officers embedded in the schools.

Surveillance video cameras at most Oakland schools are monitored at police headquarters, giving them an advantage.

"We know the hallways, we know the classrooms, we know the nooks and crannies. A lot of officers from an outside agency would come in and not understand some of the structural issues that we deal with," explained the Chief Jeff Godown, who heads the OUSD police department.

RELATED: #ArmMeWith: Teachers share what they'd use to prevent school shootings

He says the other benefit of having its own police department is that the schools can communicate directly with the officers.

"So we have the ability to instantly go out and start looking at that problem when it's small in nature so it doesn't develop and we do that about half a dozen times a month, " added Godown.

On Thursday the National Rifle Association CEO, Wayne LaPierre, called for hardening our schools.

RELATED: NRA says Democrats exploiting florida school shooting

That was the message delivered by the National Rifle Association which supports arming school personnel with guns, a proposal Chief Godown and others in the district are against.

"We are not going to arm teachers to try to fix what is society's problem of too many weapons and too many guns, " said the President of the Oakland Educators Association, Trish Gorham.

Nina Senn is a school board member who on Wednesday will introduce legislation to make Oakland schools even safer by having a tip line and mandating that all principals and front office staff get trained in how to deal with an active shooter. Until now, it has been on a voluntary basis.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on student safety.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationsafetyschool safetystudent safetystudentsteachersschoolschool boardgun safetygunsOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL SAFETY
PHOTO ESSAY: Bay Area students find their voice on National Walkout day
SF students share passion for gun reform during walkout
North Carolina student participates in National Walkout Day alone
VIDEO: Single student walks out of school under threat of suspension
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
More school safety
EDUCATION
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
Teacher who posted annual salary online speaks out
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
LA students spell out 'ENOUGH' amid national walkout
Sixth grader writes his will in response to school shootings
More Education
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video