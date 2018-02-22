  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

War of words ensues between Trump and CA sanctuary city mayors

EMBED </>More Videos

Thursday afternoon President Donald Trump threatened to pull ICE agents from California -- and mayors of sanctuary cities, including Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff, had some pointed responses to his statements. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
If you did not hear or read President Donald Trump's comments about threatening to pull Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from California Thursday afternoon, here they are, verbatim:

"The level of, in this country who would ever believe something like this could happen but we're literally getting MS-13 out by the thousands. But they come in. These are smart they're smart. They actually have franchises going to Los Angeles. We're getting no help from the state of California.

I mean frankly, if I wanted to pull our people from California you would have a crime nest like you've never seen in California. All I'd have to do is say ICE and Border Patrol, let California alone. You'd be inundated. You would see crime like nobody's ever seen a crime in this country and yet we get no help from the state of California.

They are doing a lousy management job. They have the highest taxes in the nation and they don't know what's happening out there. It's a, it's a, frankly, it's a disgrace.

The sanctuary city situation, the protection of these horrible criminals, you know because you're working on it, and the protection of these horrible criminals in California and other places but in California, that if we ever pulled our ICE out if we ever said, hey let California alone, let them figure it out for themselves, in two months they'd be begging for us to come back. They would be begging. And you know what, I'm thinking about doing it."

RELATED: New concern after ICE agents hit 77 NorCal businesses

It seems clear that the president was not interested in making friends in California. This is a so-called sanctuary state that limits local police with ICE. Among the comments from Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf: "Another ugly myth from the Bully in Chief...every day this man says something that is so harmful and ignorant it never ceases to amaze me," she said. "The idea that California is doing a poor job when we are the sixth-largest economy in the world? When we are the center for innovation is ridiculous. We are standing up for our values."

Here are more comments from San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell: "We are a sanctuary city because we know our city is safer when law abiding residents, regardless of immigration status, are active members of our community."

RELATED: Trump says he's considering pulling ICE officers from California

From Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin: "We remain proud that California is a sanctuary state. A place that views immigrants as important contributors to the economy and society."

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on President Donald Trump.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumprepublicansdemocratsICEimmigrationimmigration reformlibby schaafOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce
Trump Organization subpoenaed for Russia-related documents
Trump administration imposes sanctions on 19 Russians
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video