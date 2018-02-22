War of words ensues between Trump and CA sanctuary city mayors

If you did not hear or read President Donald Trump's comments about threatening to pull Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from California Thursday afternoon, here they are, verbatim:It seems clear that the president was not interested in making friends in California. This is a so-called sanctuary state that limits local police with ICE. Among the comments from Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf: "Another ugly myth from the Bully in Chief...every day this man says something that is so harmful and ignorant it never ceases to amaze me," she said. "The idea that California is doing a poor job when we are the sixth-largest economy in the world? When we are the center for innovation is ridiculous. We are standing up for our values."Here are more comments from San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell: "We are a sanctuary city because we know our city is safer when law abiding residents, regardless of immigration status, are active members of our community."From Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin: "We remain proud that California is a sanctuary state. A place that views immigrants as important contributors to the economy and society."