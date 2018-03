Oakland Eats: 'Fortune Restaurant' Closed, 'Coloso Coffee' Reopening, More

Openings

Closures

In this edition of Oakland Eats: a relocated cafe prepares to reopen, a new Taiwanese dessert chain arrives, a possible health code violation at a Chinatown eatery, the quiet closure of a Mexican restaurant, and other tidbits from around The Town.Coloso CoffeeAs we previously reported Coloso Coffee is moving forward with plans to reopen in the former Endgame Cafe space, which closed after a short stint at Swan's.Coloso had to abandon its former digs on the 1700 block of Webster Street to make way for a new 25-story residential development that's in the works.Distinguished tipster Al M. reports that the new cafe is ready to open any day now. "Inspection passed," said Al, "and now they're waiting for shelves to be stocked and furniture to be moved in."During his investigation, an employee at the next-door Endgame game spot--which is still up and running--said the cafe should debut early next month.The business still has a message on its website indicating that it is "coming soon."Meet FreshA new Taiwanese-style tea and dessert spot called Meet Fresh is coming to the former Sam Yick Market , which has been closed since early 2015, Al reported.The international chain--which has locations throughout Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States--is currently expanding its operations in the Bay Area, Al said. There's another outpost slated for Daly City in the near future.On the menu, expect to see dessert options like taro ball with mung bean, lotus seed and boba; herbal jelly with sweet potato, barley, and boba; almond pudding with mocha and noodle jelly; and peanut tofu pudding.For tea drinks, look for winter melon, oolong, herbal, green, and traditional milk teas. (Take a look at the full menu of offerings here .)Al said construction is already underway and the business is aiming for a mid-to-late April debut.Fortune RestaurantAlso in Chinatown, Al reports that Fortune Restaurant has been confirmed to have closed.While Yelpers haven't indicated the closure as of yet, Al said that the restaurant was "red tagged" by county officials for alleged violations.According to online records from Alameda County Environmental Health , inspectors found violations related to liquid waste disposal, as well as problems with vermin, food handling and storage, sanitation and other issues.Al plans to investigate further and report back.Broadway BurritoAlso confirmed closed by tipster extraordinaire Al M. is Broadway Burrito in North Oakland.There's no indication on the restaurant's website that points to its closure, but the windows are covered with paper and there's no signs of activity inside, Al said.Roses are redand they have stemswe got all these tipsfrom the amazing Al M.!