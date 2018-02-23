CHP cracking down on carpool cheaters along Highway 4

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Officials issued 200 citations to carpool cheaters on Highway 4 Thursday.
CHP officials said they are also cracking down on carpool cheaters in Oakland, where they issued numerous citations just a few weeks ago.
Oakland CHP officials say they issued 124 carpool citations in Oakland. Officers say they are responding to feedback from commuters, who told them carpool violations are a huge concern. Experts say with good reason-- they estimate that 30 percent of cars in the diamond lanes are driven by solo drivers.
There is a proposal on the table to dedicate to CHP patrols to enforce carpool regulation.
Cheating in the carpool lane may save time, but it is expensive to get caught because a ticket costs $491.
