3.6-magnitude earthquake latest quake to strike in Danville

We've completed system wide track inspections after this morning's quake and have found no damage. Normal service restoration in progress. — SFBART (@SFBART) February 23, 2018

USGS officials are reporting a magnitude-3.6 earthquake is among five others to hit Danville Friday.The 3.6 quake hit at 12:19 p.m. 2 miles north of Danville, followed by a magnitude-2.8 quake at 12:21 p.m and a magnitude-2.0 quake at 12:31 p.m.USGS officials said another 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck a mile north west from Danville at 5:28 a.m.In addition to that, a magnitude-2.8 earthquake and 2.7-magnitude earthquake were both reported in the same area between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.