EARTHQUAKE

3.6-magnitude earthquake latest quake to strike in Danville

A magnitude-3.6 earthquake is among the latest of the temblors to shake up the Danville Area. (Shutterstock photo)

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
USGS officials are reporting a magnitude-3.6 earthquake is among five others to hit Danville Friday.

QUAKE TRACKER: Track recent earthquakes in the Bay Area

The 3.6 quake hit at 12:19 p.m. 2 miles north of Danville, followed by a magnitude-2.8 quake at 12:21 p.m and a magnitude-2.0 quake at 12:31 p.m.

VIDEO: How early earthquake warning system for West Coast could save lives
USGS officials said another 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck a mile north west from Danville at 5:28 a.m.

In addition to that, a magnitude-2.8 earthquake and 2.7-magnitude earthquake were both reported in the same area between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit

Click here for more stories about earthquakes.
