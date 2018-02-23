  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Crews battling house fire in San Francisco's Mission District

Crews are battling a 2-alarm fire at a multi-story home on Sanchez Street near 18th Street in San Francisco Friday morning.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Crews are battling a 2-alarm fire at a multi-story Victorian on Sanchez Street near 18th Street in San Francisco Friday morning.

Sky7 showed was over the scene showing smoke rising from a residential area not far from Dolores Park.
Firefighters are inside the residence and on the roof trying to put out the blaze. The flames appear to have burned the back of the building and there is visible damage to the outside of the house.


At this time, there are no injuries reported.

Officials are investigating to determine what may have caused the fire.
