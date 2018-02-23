Mountain View cybersecurity giant Symantec announced it has stopped its discount program with the National Rifle Association.The company behind products like Norton Antivirus will no longer offer discount packages to NRA members.On the NRA website, Symantec offered a regularly priced $110 package for malware protection for only $48 to members.Other corporations that have cut ties with the NRA following last week's deadly mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., are Enterprise Holdings (which owns Enterprise, Alamo and National, car rental companies) and First National Bank of Omaha. The bank was the official credit card of the NRA, but it, too, will no longer be associated with the gun rights advocacy group.NRA Business Alliance members receive up to a 26 percent discount on shipping expenses through FedEx. The company has not commented.Another Bay Area company, Napa-based American Cellars Club, the Vinesse's flagship wine club, also offers NRA members a discount. Calls to the company have not been returned.The names of the companies that do business with the NRA began appearing on social media after the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland.