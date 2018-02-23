Asian Fusion Spot 'Mingle's Mango' Opens In Edenvale

If you've got Asian fusion on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The new arrival to Edenvale, called Mingle's Mango, is located at 5278 Monterey Hwy.
This newcomer--located in the Edenvale Shopping Center--specializes in steamed buns, dumplings and a variety of noodle dishes fused with hints of Western cooking styles, according to a statement on the business' Yelp page.
Owner and chef Mingle Wang is a huge fan of the Japanese comic book Dragon Ball, and has decorated the restaurant with images from the graphic novels.
On the menu, expect to see dim sum offerings such as steamed buns with pork chops, lamb and fish and pan-fried gyoza.
For entrees, look for noodle dishes like Sichuan-style soy bean noodle with minced pork, braised beef noodle soup and hot and sour rice noodles. There's a variety of chow mein offerings, as well as fried rice with chicken, beef, shrimp or pork. (You can check out the menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Mingle's Mango has been warmly received by patrons.
Xuelu R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 16th, said: "Super delicious! Premium meat with tasty soup, better than Ding Tai Fung. You'd better come and give it a try!"
Yelper Dan A. added: "I went to this place last weekend to try the xiaolongbao. The decoration inside the restaurant is quite interesting, I am certain the owner is in love with anime like Dragon Ball Z and One-Punch Man."
And Mingzhi L. said: "Very authentic and tasty dumplings. The noodles are good too. The decorations are from Dragon Ball. If you are a fan of this animation, you will find this place interesting."
Head on over to check it out: Mingle's Mango is open Thursday-Tuesday from 11am-9pm. (It's closed on Wednesday.)
