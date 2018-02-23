  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Parkmerced, Explored



By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Parkmerced are hovering around $2,990 (compared to a $3,295 average for San Francisco). So how does the low-end pricing on a Parkmerced rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

348 Serrano Dr.




Listed at $2,750 / month, this 729-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse, located at 348 Serrano Dr., is 8 percent less than the $2,990 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Parkmerced.

Building amenities include a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

62 Cambon Dr.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse, situated at 62 Cambon Dr., is listed for $2,753 / month for its 707 square feet of space.

In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building features garage parking, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

817 Gonzalez Dr.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 817 Gonzalez Dr., which, at 691 square feet, is going for $2,803 / month.

The building features a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

19 Gonzalez Dr.




Then there's this 708-square-foot unit with one bedroom and one bathroom at 19 Gonzalez Dr., listed at $2,978 / month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. The building offers garage parking, a fitness center, a business center and on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)
---

