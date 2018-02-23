What will $1,800 rent you in Oakland right now?

OAKLAND, Calif. --Curious just how far your dollar goes in Oakland? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Oakland if you've got $1,800 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the listings, below.
1819 7th Ave., #12 (Prescott)
Listed at $1,795 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1819 7th Ave.
In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and ample natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and on-site management. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
6315 Shattuck Ave. (Bushrod)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 6315 Shattuck Ave. It's listed for $1,775 / month.
The unit has hardwood floors and granite counter tops. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1921 26th Ave., #24 (Reservoir Hill/ Meadow Brook)
Here's a 550-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1921 26th Ave. that's going for $1,749 / month.
The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. The bright unit has hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Sadly, pets aren't allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.