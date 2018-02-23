  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
REAL ESTATE

What Does $2,700 Rent You In San Francisco, Today?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Francisco? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in San Francisco if you've got $2,700 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

210 Valley St. (Noe Valley)




Listed at $2,700 / month, this 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom cottage is located at 210 Valley St.

The unit has a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, a private deck, built-in storage features and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2300 Pacific Ave., #307 (Pacific Heights)




Next, there's this studio apartment over at 2300 Pacific Ave. (at Fillmore Street). It's also listed for $2,700 / month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space and an elevator. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pets aren't welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

143 Dolores St., #A (Mission Dolores)




Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 143 Dolores St. It's listed for $2,700 / month.

In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. Hairball alert: feline friends are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

532 Hugo St. (Inner Sunset)




Located at 532 Hugo St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,700/ month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect additional storage space. The bright unit has both carpeting and laminate flooring. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

1345 Sacramento St., #7 (Nob Hill)




Listed at $2,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1345 Sacramento St.

In the bright unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings and granite counter tops. The building features on-site laundry. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2240 Lombard St., #104 (Marina)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 2240 Lombard St. It's listed for $2,700 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the sunny unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher and wood cabinetry. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

145 Fell St., #406 (Civic Center)




Here's a 500-square-foot studio apartment at 145 Fell St. that's going for $2,695 / month.

The building features on-site laundry, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and exposed bricks. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
---

