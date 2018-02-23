Ask Finney: Recall resolution time, deactivated credit card, best time to buy new car

7 On Your Side's Consumer expert Michael Finney answers your questions, every weekday on ABC7 Mornings. Submit your video questions and tune in at 6 a.m.Victoria from the East Bay asked: How long does a resolution for an appliance recall typically take?There is no set law on how long a manufacturer has to fix it. It all depends on the recall. If the product just needs to be returned for cash back, that should happen all but instantly.Part replacements and servicing will take longer. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should be able to get a remedy quickly, unless the parts are not available.Wendy asked: How can you stop a deactivated credit card from ruining your credit rating?You really can't. Once a card is deactivated, you lose a portion of your credit availability, which means you may be using more of your available credit, percentage-wise. That drops your credit score. You also lose part of your credit length and that hurts your score as well. Upping the credit limit on your remaining credit cards will help, so would getting another credit card. If that is not possible, just pay your bills on time and wait. Your score will go up in time.Ellen asked: When is the best time to buy a new car?Traditionally, toward the end of the year is the best time because that's when many new models for the next year come out. Think October through December. But, these days, models all rolled out all year long. So, find out when your model will be released and work around it. Also, the best time in a certain month would be the last couple of days. Sales associates and dealerships are trying to meet quotas.