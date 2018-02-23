  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Woman bucked through air by bull at Hawaiian 'Hulabull' contest

Okay, we at ABC7 News have not seen anything like this before. We want to warn you -- before anything here, the woman in this video was not seriously hurt. (KGO-TV)

HAWAII (KGO) --
At the Rodeo in Hilo, Hawaii, there's a contest called Hulabull. The idea is you've got to stay inside the hula hoop. If the bull touches you you're out.

Things got real for one young lady as she was bucked through the air by the bull and knocked out of the contest.

Amazingly, she suffered only a sprained ankle.

The winner gets $500. Would you do that for $500?

