  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SOCIETY

Family says they are too busy caring for child with leukemia after receiving angry, racist letter

EMBED </>More Videos

Family with child battling leukemia gets racist letter

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Willow Kreitz loves checking the mail, but an anonymous letter she found Friday is not something her parents wanted to see.

It included a racist remark along with demands the family paint their home and tend to their yard.

The family's been busy with Willow's battle against leukemia and says they have other priorities at the moment.

"This is the first time anything like this has ever happened," said Robert Kreitz, Willow's father.

The note complained about the yard needing to be mowed. It said the family should clean the place up and paint. The angry rant included a racist comment saying the yard makes the neighborhood look "ghetto." It ended saying, "You're not even black."

"That upset me the most," Willow's mom, Amber Kreitz, said. "I just don't understand what color has to do with your yard and why write that kind of thing?"

Willow says the person who wrote this just doesn't understand her family's situation.

"I thought that they should know what I'm going through and we don't have the time to worry about our yard," Amber Kreitz said.

Robert said cancer changed his family's perspective on what's important.

"My yard used to be immaculate all the time. But then cancer came in and it just kind of changes everything," Robert Kreitz said.

Thankfully, their neighborhood has come together and offered support. Some have even offered to paint their house for them.

"Everyone has stepped up just like Houston does," Amber said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyviralbuzzworthyleukemiacancerchildren's healthracismneighborhomeu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video