A suspect has been arrested in connection with three bank robberies that occurred in January and February in San Jose, police said.Oscar Radillo, 29, of San Jose, was arrested at the Great Mall in Milpitas and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of robbery Feb. 13, according to police.In all three robberies, a suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money, then fled with the cash, police said.The first robbery was at Bank of the West at 6213 Santa Teresa Blvd. on Jan. 4 around 1:05 p.m., the second robbery was the next day at Bank of the West at 908 Blossom Hill and the third was on Feb. 7 at Chase Bank at 555 West Capitol Expressway, according to police.The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Villaneuva or Detective Enrique Hernandez at (408) 277-4166.