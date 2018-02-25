San Francisco hosts Lunar New Year Parade

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The annual Chinese New Year Parade kicked off in San Francisco Saturday.
Many downtown streets in San Francisco were closed along the route for the Southwest Airlines Chinese New Year Parade.
The parade began at 5:15 pm at Second and Market Streets and preceded west on Market, and then west to Geary Street to Union Square.
It turned north on Powell Street, east on Post Street and north on Kearny Street to Columbus Avenue where the parade dispersed, according to organizers.
