Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf issues statement warning of imminent ICE raids

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf warned residents of her city Saturday evening that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is preparing to conduct an operation in the Bay Area as soon as within the next 24 hours.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
"As Mayor of Oakland, I am sharing this information publicly not to panic our residents but to protect them," Schaaf said in a statement released Saturday evening.

Schaaf said she is not aware of any further details of the operation including precise locations.

ICE officials issued a statement in response to Schaaf's release saying, "There are ICE operations every day and it is unclear what the mayor is referring to."

Click here for more stories and videos on immigration.
