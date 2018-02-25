  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
DIANNE FEINSTEIN

Democrats in California decline to endorse Dianne Feinstein's re-election bid

EMBED </>More Videos

California Democrats have declined to endorse Senator Dianne Feinstein in her run for re-election for her fifth full term. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
California Democrats have declined to endorse Senator Dianne Feinstein in her run for re-election for her fifth full term.

State Senate President Pro Tem Kevin De Leon is Feinstein's main challenger.

He won the support of 54-percent of the delegates at the state convention this weekend.

That's still short of the 60-percent needed to secure endorsement.

Feinstein received 37-percent.

At the convention in San Diego, she spoke emotionally about gun control and received a standing ovation for her remarks.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsdianne feinsteincaliforniasenatewashington d.c.democratsSan FranciscoWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DIANNE FEINSTEIN
Senator Dianne Feinstein fails to receive party backing
Cal student heading back to Berkeley after detainment, not end of battle
'Totally disgusting:' Bay Area politicians weigh in on Trump comment
Trump tweets 'not language used' on 's---hole countries' comment
More dianne feinstein
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video