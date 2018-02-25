California Democrats have declined to endorse Senator Dianne Feinstein in her run for re-election for her fifth full term.State Senate President Pro Tem Kevin De Leon is Feinstein's main challenger.He won the support of 54-percent of the delegates at the state convention this weekend.That's still short of the 60-percent needed to secure endorsement.Feinstein received 37-percent.At the convention in San Diego, she spoke emotionally about gun control and received a standing ovation for her remarks.