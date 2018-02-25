  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

CHP: Drunk man rides horse onto SoCal freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

A man who tested twice the legal limit for alcohol rode his horse onto a Southern California freeway on his birthday, according to the CHP. (CHP Santa Fe Springs)

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. --
An intoxicated man on horseback galloped onto the 91 Freeway in Long Beach on his birthday, putting himself and his animal in danger, CHP officials said.

CHP officers responded around 1 a.m. Saturday to a report of a man riding a white horse on the eastbound 91 from Paramount Boulevard to Downey Avenue. Officers found the man on his horse after he had exited at Downey and rode into Bellflower.

They stopped the man and administered field sobriety tests, with results of .21 and .19 percent - or more than double the legal limit.

The man was arrested and booked for riding a horse under the influence.

He was identified as Luis Alfredo Perez of Placentia, with police documents indicating he turned 29 years old shortly before he was spotted on the freeway.

His horse Guera was unharmed and was released to Perez's mother.

The CHP offered a simple message to the public: "No, you may not ride your horse on the freeway, and certainly not while intoxicated," the agency wrote on Twitter.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
DUIhorsesCHPfreewaybuzzworthydrunk drivinganimalspetsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video