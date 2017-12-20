  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
North Bay Fire victims receive free tiny home after losing everything

A North Bay family who lost their home in last year's wildfires received a gift they've been waiting months for. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
A North Bay family who lost their home in last year's wildfires received a gift they've been waiting months for.

"It's real and it's really here. Say hi house. Hi house," Henry and Annie Olcese told their children.

Olcese and their two kids watched as their new tiny house rolled into Santa Rosa Saturday morning.

RELATED: North Bay fire victims decorate burned lots for holidays

The 250-square foot, solid wood structure will serve as their temporary home while their house is being rebuilt.

The family won the house as part of a contest on Disney's Freeform Channel.

They're looking for the right place to set it down.

VIDEO: North Bay fire victims win tiny house after losing theirs in North Bay fires
A family who lost their home in the North Bay fires entered a contest to get a free tiny home to live in, and they won. They got the great news Wednesday after the home was revealed on "Good Morning America."



"We don't have a spot yet but we've been looking around and asking for people the way it will work best if we live on an extra dwelling," Henry said.

As for the home it has two beds, a dining table, dishwasher and a fridge.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the North Bay fires.
