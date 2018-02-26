SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --San Jose's mayor is warning residents of potential federal immigration raids. He's the second mayor in the Bay Area to do so.
Mayor Sam Liccardo wanted to address the fear he says is intensifying in San Jose about the possible ICE operations. He's encouraging immigrants to go about their normal business.
Mayor Liccardo released a statement where he said "Regardless of the truth of these rumors, my message to our immigrant residents remains the same: we have your back."
All of this started when Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, issued a public warning ICE operations were imminent in the Bay Area.
RELATED: Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf issues statement warning of imminent ICE raids
An ICE spokesperson told ABC7 News, there are ICE operations happening every day and it's unclear what the Mayor is referring to.
Immigration advocates says the community is scared, while Oakland councilman Noel Gallo says Mayor Schaaf's warning isn't helpful.
The Rapid Response Network in Santa Clara County is telling undocumented people to know their rights.
Mayor Liccardo says San Jose has a lot of resources for the immigrant community online: "Families should prepare a communications plan that includes having a power of attorney ready, and carrying a list of important emergency contact phone numbers. We have also established a 24/7 hotline to share information about ICE activity and to help our network of community partners rapidly respond to provide support and representation to those affected by such enforcement actions. Please call 408-290-1144 if you observe ICE activity at your work or in your neighborhood.
Legal resources for families can be sought through the Immigrant Legal Resource Center website, www.ilrc.org , and by calling the SIREN hotline at 408-453-3017 (Spanish/English), and 408-453-3013 (Vietnamese/ English). I also encourage everyone to learn about their rights and the resources available in our community by visiting or contacting our City's Office of Immigrant Affairs by phone at 408-535-8146.
In addition, local business owners should know that, under California law, employers must request any ICE officials to show a warrant or other court order prior to allowing entry entering any non-public areas of the workplace. For more information on your obligations as an employer, please learn about the new state law that took effect on January 1: ."
Click here for more stories on immigration.