2 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Broadmoor market

A memorial at the scene of last night’s triple shooting. pic.twitter.com/DehgUlqPd3 — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 26, 2018

Police on the Peninsula are looking for the gunman who killed two people and injured another Sunday night at the Hillside Market in Broadmoor, near Daly City.Investigators do not think the public is in any danger and they say they believe this was an isolated incident.Friends and family members gathered Monday morning to mourn their loved ones who were killed in front of the convenience store. They said they were too upset to talk publicly at this time.Candles and bottles of liquor have been left to remember the victims who died here.The store manager also did not want to talk on camera but said two groups of people got in an argument Sunday night, right before the triple shooting."I am shocked and I'm amazed and I'm a little bit worried about the area," said customer Aaron Morrow.Regular customers of the Hillside Market say they can't believe this happened here.The shootings happened at 8:45 p.m. in Broadmoor, an unincorporated area surrounded by Daly City. Police confirm that a man and a woman, both about 20 years old, were killed.Another man survived the shooting but is in the hospital.A woman came to the scene Sunday night after hearing it might have been her daughter. "Now we're just kind of here, I'm kind of numb, just don't know what to think or feel. Just want to find out where my daughter is," said Lia Nava Guillory.She confirmed Monday morning that it was her daughter, Vanessa, who was killed.Police have not made any arrests or said what the motive was behind the shootings.Customers say they now feel nervous being here. "I'm going to be cautious about it and just watch my step and tell my family and people around, just be careful when you go out there," Morrow said.Police say they are looking for one suspect and other persons of interest. They do think that they knew the victims.