Heather Locklear arrested in Thousand Oaks on suspicion of domestic violence

Actress Heather Locklear has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department said. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --
Actress Heather Locklear has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department said.

Sheriff's officials said Locklear was taken into custody Sunday night in the 3900 block of Summit View Drive in Thousand Oaks.

Locklear was also arrested for three counts of battery on emergency personnel, authorities said.

Online records show that the 56-year-old actress has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court March 13.
