Vacaville girl cries because she just can't stop dreaming about waffles

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --Waffles for dinner, waffles for breakfast and waffles for lunch?
The struggle is real for a little girl in Solano County, California.
She just can't get enough of her favorite food.
"I just can't stop thinking about waffles," she said in a hilarious video taken by her dad.
The girl's parents felt she needed to take a break from the sweet treat.
They suggested she eat something else.
But -- not her.
She cried and cried over the one thing on her mind.
"Why can't I just stop dreaming about waffles?"
We feel your pain, girl!
