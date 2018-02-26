  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FEEL GOOD

Vacaville girl cries because she just can't stop dreaming about waffles

EMBED </>More Videos

The struggle is real for a little girl in Solano County, California.

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Waffles for dinner, waffles for breakfast and waffles for lunch?

The struggle is real for a little girl in Solano County, California.

She just can't get enough of her favorite food.

"I just can't stop thinking about waffles," she said in a hilarious video taken by her dad.

RELATED: Teen sinks half-court backwards shot in front of Globetrotters star

The girl's parents felt she needed to take a break from the sweet treat.

They suggested she eat something else.

But -- not her.

She cried and cried over the one thing on her mind.

"Why can't I just stop dreaming about waffles?"

We feel your pain, girl!

Click here for more feel good stories.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodsocietyfeel goodchildrencaught on camerasocial mediaviral videobuzzworthywafflesVacaville
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FEEL GOOD
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Jordan Bell coaches girls with Warrior spirit at Oakland event
Warriors' JaVale McGee becomes barista at Peet's Coffee in SF
7-year-old with brain tumor gets wish to be Sunnyvale cop
Waffle House worker brought to tears during honor for kindness
More feel good
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video