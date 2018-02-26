BURBANK, Calif. (KGO) --Disney announced it will donate $1 million to the Boys and Girls Club of America to expand and create new youth STEM programs. Twelve communities will benefit from this donation. Oakland is one of them. The grant comes as Disney celebrates the success of the mega-hit movie Black Panther.
We've known that there are gaps in science and math achievement for African Americans starting as early as fourth grade. The Boys and Girls Club of America has three centers in Oakland helping kids bridge that gap.
VIDEO: Why 'Black Panther' means so much to African-Americans'
"STEM and education is the pathway of least resistance if our young people are going to be successful," said Cal Stanley, President of the Boys and Girls Club of Oakland.
Thanks to tech companies and universities who partner with the clubs, students here learn some of the skills to pursue STEM degrees and careers. And those high tech skills will expand with a donation from Disney which produced the movie Black Panther.
The movie takes place in a fictional location called Wakanda, the most technologically advanced country in the world.
Disney CEO Bob Iger said the technology in the film has inspired young audiences. "So it's fitting that we show our appreciation by helping advance STEM programs for youth, especially in underserved areas of the country to give them the knowledge and tools to build the future they want," Iger said in a statement.
VIDEO: 'Black Panther' premiere in Oakland delights, inspires fans
In the movie women are depicted as strong and technologically savvy. But in reality, according to a U.S. Department of Commerce report, women hold only one quarter of the jobs in STEM fields in the U.S.
Stanley hopes these kids will see themselves in these characters. "Kids need visual aids, we all do and if you can see it, then you can be it and if it can be conceived, it can be achieved," he said.
Communities that will receive a donation from Disney:
1. Oakland, CA
2. Atlanta, GA
3. Baltimore, MD
4. Chicago, Il
5. Harlem, New York City
6. Hartford, CT
7. Memphis, TN
8. New Orleans, LA
9. Orlando, Fl.
10. Washington, D.C.
11. Philadelphia, PA
12. Watts, CA
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
