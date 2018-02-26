  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
FOOD & DRINK

Vietnamese Tea Spot 'Teazu' Opens Its Doors In East San Jose

Photo: Ngoc L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Bubble tea fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The new addition to East San Jose, called Teazu, is located at 979 Story Rd.

This newcomer--located in the Vietnam Town shopping center--specializes in boba-style milk teas delivered in a signature reusable bottle, ice cream, a variety of snacks and more.

The tea drink menu is extensive. Expect to see offerings such as the "Off White" jasmine green tea, infused with peach and nectarine topped with crystal boba; the "Sunset Peach" green tea with peach, strawberries and orange juice topped with mango; and rose black milk tea topped with sea salt cream.

There's a selection of food on offer, too, like banh trang tron (Vietnamese salads), buffalo wings, popcorn chicken, tater tots and French fries.

Teazu has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 33 reviews on Yelp.

Charlene V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 16th, said: "Teazu was kind enough to make me a drink even though I came in after hours (closing time). +1 Star for great customer service."

Yelper Tien T. added: "This place is new in Vietnam town, the drink is good with some really creative names. You have to try out the "banh trang tron," if not then you're missing out big time. Highly recommend this place to everyone."

And Phat L. said: "So Teazu is a new spot in the Vietnam Town Plaza, and I found their drinks menu to be very, very interesting. I came in on the second day of opening, and it was super packed. Drink: 5/5."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Teazu is open daily from 11am-11pm.
